ZB Token Price Tops $0.28 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, ZB Token has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $129.26 million and $6.19 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00586423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars.

