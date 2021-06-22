ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $13,038.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00336456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00178812 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00105828 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,230,691 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

