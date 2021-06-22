Zealium One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $34,755.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00364855 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,514,265 coins and its circulating supply is 16,514,265 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

