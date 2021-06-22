Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

NYSE ZEN opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,738,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

