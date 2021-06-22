Zenswap Network Token Trading Down 91% Over Last 7 Days (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $26,854.64 and $77.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 91% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

