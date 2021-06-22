ZEON Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.94 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $62.94 million and approximately $246,713.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded 287.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00636525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.68 or 0.07306438 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

