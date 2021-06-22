Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $33,572.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00323325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00176520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00106976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,148,791 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

