ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $124.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $171,233.73 and approximately $124.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00633430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.38 or 0.07265107 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

