ZKSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72.73 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $157.50 million and approximately $72.73 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00109268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00154058 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,875.12 or 1.00443831 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars.

