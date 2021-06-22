ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,118,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00.

ZI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,295.43. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.