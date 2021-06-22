ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,282.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $12,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,566,243 shares of company stock worth $252,363,608. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Shares of ZI opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1,299.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

