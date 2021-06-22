ZumCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $966,309.33 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $966,309.33 and $27.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

