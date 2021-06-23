-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATXI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,095. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.68.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.