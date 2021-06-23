-$0.06 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in BlackBerry by 254,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 662.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,882 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.