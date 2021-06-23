$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

