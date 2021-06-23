-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.13). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 231.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 418,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 1,150,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

