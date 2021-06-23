-$0.27 EPS Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.34. Ford Motor posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 94,518,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,763,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

