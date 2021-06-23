$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.47. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,393,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock valued at $290,193,440. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. 43,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,547. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

