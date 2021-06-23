-$0.45 EPS Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

DSSI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DSSI stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 12.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth $753,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth about $309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 357,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

