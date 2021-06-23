$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.48. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.52. 161,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.99. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

