$0.76 EPS Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

PFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Premier Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Premier Financial by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

PFC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. 5,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,842. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.