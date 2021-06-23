-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,819 shares of company stock worth $8,288,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.89. 2,821,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,769,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

