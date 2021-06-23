$0.91 EPS Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.93. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 270,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,391. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

