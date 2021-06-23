$0.93 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.09. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

