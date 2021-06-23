0xcert (ZXC) Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $972,385.66 and $18,958.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00616908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039687 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

