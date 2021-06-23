$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE THS opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

