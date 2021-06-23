$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,048,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

