$1.11 EPS Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. AMETEK reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.52. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $139.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

