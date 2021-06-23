-$1.14 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.17). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($4.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCPH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. 12,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,216. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

