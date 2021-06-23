$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.43.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

