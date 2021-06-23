$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

