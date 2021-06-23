$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

NYSE:THG opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.