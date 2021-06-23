$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

