$1.37 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

FBHS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.12. 9,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,040. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

