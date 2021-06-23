$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

NYSE VMC opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

