$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Crane posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.30. Crane has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

