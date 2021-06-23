$1.44 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 69,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.20. 360,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

