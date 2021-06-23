$1.48 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. 608,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.