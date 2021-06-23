$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 33,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,494,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,842,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

