$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cintas.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Shares of CTAS opened at $374.50 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $374.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

