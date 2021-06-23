105,466 Shares in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEG remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Wednesday. 2,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

