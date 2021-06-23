116,979 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by UBS Group AG

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000. UBS Group AG owned 2.36% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of XYLD opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.