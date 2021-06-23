116,979 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000. UBS Group AG owned 2.36% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of XYLD opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.