128,824 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,000. Dine Brands Global accounts for 2.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

