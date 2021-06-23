134,200 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Plug Power by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after acquiring an additional 786,456 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,371,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Shares of PLUG opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

