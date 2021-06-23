197,703 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.