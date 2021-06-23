$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on R. Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 82,311 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.97. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

