$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Argus boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $115.47 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

