200,000 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Purchased by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $7,989,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $2,979,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,569. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

