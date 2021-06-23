205,242 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,494,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Hexcel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

HXL stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.