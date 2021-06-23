2,200,800 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Philip Morris International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 95,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,367. The stock has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

